Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, both white, were sentenced to life in prison by the Georgia Southern District Court for killing 25-year-old African American Ahmaud Arbery in 2020 for racial reasons. A federal jury convicted the McMicels and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan for violating Arbery’s civil rights by assaulting him because of his race. All three were also found guilty of attempted kidnapping.

The McMicels, both armed, had chased Arbery after they saw him running past their home outside Brunswick, Georgia on February 23, 2020. They were joined by their neighbor, Bryan, who also recorded a video on his phone. of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery. Father and son explained that they did this because they believed Arbery was a thief, but investigators determined that he was unarmed and had not committed any crimes.

Greg McMichael in court apologized to the victim’s family, acknowledging that their loss was “beyond description”. “I think he realizes he’s made some horrible decisions – Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones replied. Unfortunately, his apology doesn’t bring my son back.”