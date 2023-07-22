A girl had to drive through America with her kidnapper for three days – then she managed to escape. The 13-year-old had held a call for help against the car window while her kidnapper was in the laundromat.

EA kidnapped girl in California has been rescued three days after the 13-year-old held up a piece of paper that read “Help me” in her kidnapper’s car. A passer-by saw her in the parked car and then called 911, police in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles, said on Thursday. The car had stopped in front of a laundromat where the girl’s alleged kidnapper had been washing clothes.

The 61-year-old is said to have threatened the girl with a gun on July 6 in San Antonio, Texas, more than 2,000 kilometers away and forced her into the car. The child was freed three days later.

Two sexual assaults are said to have occurred during the kidnapping, prosecutors said on Thursday.