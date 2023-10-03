After a long debate and vote, the House of Representatives decided to remove Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader who presided over the Lower House of Congress, from office. The decision came after an impeachment motion filed by Rep. Matt Gaetz, a far-right Republican from Florida. This is the first time in United States history that the Republican side has expelled its leader.

An unprecedented decision in the United States. This Tuesday, October 3, the Republican Party expelled its leader for the first time in the history of the country. Kevin McCarthy was removed as speaker of the House of Representatives.

The decision was driven by a handful of conservative Republican opponents and a large group of Democrats who have been fierce critics of his leadership. The impeachment motion was accepted by 216 votes in favor and 210 against.

The process began after Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz filed an impeachment motion against him on Monday. An appeal that continued its course after 11 Republicans took the Democratic side to clear the way for the vote.

Before the trial, McCarthy had appeared calm. “We’ll see what happens,” he assured reporters earlier in the day.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy walks through a crowd of journalists at the Capitol in Washington. © Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

The event occurred a few days after the House of Representatives, dominated by Republicans, approved a provisional measure to avoid a government shutdown, one that was later accepted in the Senate.

During the debate, some Republicans criticized McCarthy for relying on Democratic votes to approve temporary funding and said he did not do enough to cut public spending. Many questioned his leadership ability and being very permissive with the opposing side.

“We need a speaker who will fight for something, anything, other than staying speaker,” said Republican Rep. Bob Good.

In the debate, voices of support for the Republican leader also sounded, arguing that he managed to limit spending even though the Democrats are the majority in the Senate. However, they were not enough to convince his detractors. Now the House of Representatives will open a process to find out who will be its next president. For now, the chair remains empty.

News in development…