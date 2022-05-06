Usa, Joe Biden’s new spoke person

Nice, prepared, with African and African American hair, she is Karine Jean-Pierre, nominated by Joe Biden as his second White House spokeperson. Karine will come in as a replacement for Jen Psaki to whom she has been second. Her appointment will make history because Karine will be the first black press officer in the White House and the first openly gay in this high profile role. Raised in New York, Jean-Pierre was born in Martinique and attended Columbia University. Throughout her career, she has followed democratic political campaigns and left-wing organizations. “Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating the Biden-Harris administration’s work on behalf of the American people. Jill and I have known and respected Karine for a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this administration.”Confirmed the President.

Usa, the voice that represents so many different communities

Conversely, the new press officer during the press conference, along with the outgoing Psaki said “I understand how important it is to so many people out there, so many different communities, I have always leaned on their backs throughout my career.” Jean-Pierre joined Biden’s team through the progressive organization MoveOn.org, where she was a major communications officer. Jean-Pierre has already led several White House press briefings when Psaki was “out” for COVID.

USA, Afro-American Karine born in Martinique and lived in New York

Jean-Pierre had, during some briefings, some difficult moments like when, on Air Force One, he accidentally suggested that the United States should have preferred to admit Ukraine to NATO. In any case, it is highly appreciated by journalists for its competence. “Jen Psaki has set the standard for to restore decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room– Biden said in the statement – and I want to thank her for raising the bar, communicating directly and sincerely to the American people and maintaining her sense of humor while doing so. “On the same occasion, the White House announced that the councilor of Biden Anita Dunn will return as a senior advisor and assistant to the president after a brief stop at the SKDK consulting firm.