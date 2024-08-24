USA, Kamala Harris candidate: one step forward and two steps back?

The speech in Chicago at the Democratic Party convention by Kamala Harris, outgoing vice president and the first black woman to run for president of the United States, did not raise the political level of the electoral confrontation-clash with Donald Trump. On the contrary! We must call things by their name. The US Democratic Party convention was a village kermesse, a propaganda exhibition, with little political content. The world’s knots, numerous and even dramatic, were left out as if America did not have its responsibilities for what is happening and is not committed to unraveling them. The United States is not just any country, especially for its international economic and military weight, for having contributed decisively to the defeat of Nazi-fascism in the Second World War and for having been and being the bulwark of international democracy, despite blunders that have gone down in history, such as the war in Vietnam and not only. The next elections on November 5 do not only concern Americans because the repercussions will be international.

So, What Harris and Trump say about the future of the US and the world is of interest to everyone. Beyond the platitude: “I will be the president of all” assuring simplistically and with little sense of limits that she is the “joy” of the Americans, Kamala Harris focused her speech in Chicago on civil rights, abortion, and gay marriage. Civil rights are a historic cause, but they have now become synonymous with sexual and reproductive rights. Which Trump, she says, wants to eliminate completely. Is that all? That’s all.

Harris, it is said in her party, knows how to read and interpret what is happening in America. When Harris was born, in the 1960s, to date, married couples with children have dropped from 44% to 18% of the US population. Today, it is a nation of singles who in the same period of time have gone from 13% to 29%. It is above all to them that Harris turns to seek consensus. The world and its many serious problems? Who knows. In short, little was known before about the real national and international political line of Kamala Harris, little is known now, after this propaganda speech, in fact an anti-Trump harangue, a speech defined as “historic” only because she is the first woman of color to run for president.

In less than 20 days, the first and probably only televised confrontation between Harris and Trump will arrive, the tycoon who posted dozens of disjointed messages, mostly rants, on social media during his opponent’s speech. The end of the conventions historically marks the beginning of the last phase of the electoral campaign. Bad times. What can we say except “Poor America”, poor world, poor us! Only the rais of Russia, China, North Korea and their companions and friends, old and new, are happy.