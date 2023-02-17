The court in charge of investigating the allegations of irregularities in the state of Georgia during the 2020 United States presidential elections denounced by former President Donald Trump has categorically rejected these accusations and believes that some of the witnesses who defended the existence of this fraud electoral lied in court, which is a crime.

A Georgia court has brought to light some parts of one of the cases that former President Donald Trump has pending: that of his meddling to reverse the electoral result in Georgia, a traditionally Republican state that, however, was conquered by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential elections, which made him president of the United States.

There is still strict secrecy around the case and the possible penalties for the suspects, including the former president, if there are any, are still unknown. What Judge Robert McBurney of the Fulton County Superior Court (Georgia) did was publish a part of the text confirming that the investigations show that there was no electoral fraud or irregularities in the state of Georgia during the 2020 presidential elections and that some of the witnesses who have come during these two years they could have committed perjury, that is, they have lied in court. Something that is considered a crime.

The defeat of Donald Trump in this state was a severe setback for the Republican leader, who tried to demonstrate by all means that the negative result for his interests was explained by irregularities.

Joe Biden won by the smallest distance of just over 11,000 votes, but this statement shelves all the accusations made during this time that called into question the electoral system.

Important details remain to be known, but this trial centered its investigation on a phone call that Donald Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he assured that “all I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes (one more than the difference that Biden had)” because “we won that state”.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney speaks during a hearing to decide whether the final report of a special grand jury investigating possible interference in the 2020 presidential election can be made public on January 24, 2023, in Atlanta, United States. AP – John Bazemore

Apparently, Raffensperger, and the Republican governor of the state of Georgia, Brian Kemp, were reprimanded by the leadership close to the then president for not “acting” to stop the defeat in Georgia.

It should be noted that this call was made only four days after the assault on the Capitol, at which time the electoral votes that gave victory to Joe Biden were confirmed.

The possible perjury of witnesses, the new controversy of the case

The most striking of what has been published so far are the suspicions of the jury that “one or several” witnesses may have lied in court. Among the witnesses called to testify at this time is not former President Trump, so suspicions about him are ruled out.

Who has testified before this jury at this time is the former personal lawyer of Donald Trump and former mayor of New York, Rudolph Giuliani.

This staunch defender of the cause of Donald Trump is also accused of being responsible for spreading various hoaxes and false information about the elections in the days after the elections, when the result began to be favorable for Joe Biden.

In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at a Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee hearing in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. © Julio Cortez/AP

Witnesses also include the already named Brad Raffensperger and Brian Kemp and several Republican senators.

Donald Trump intends to once again be the Republican candidate for the White House for the 2024 elections, however, he has several causes against him and a sector of the Republican Party that seems willing to open the door to other candidates.

Apart from the aforementioned, the most relevant process that the former president has to face is that of his involvement in what happened in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, a historic episode that is remembered as one of the biggest blows to American democracy.

In addition, in recent months he has also been implicated in a case of concealment of confidential material in his homes after leaving office. A committed investigation that is surrounded by controversy.

On a more personal note, the tycoon has several investigations pending for alleged corruption in his companies, for an alleged payment to a porn actress to remain silent after having a relationship with her, and allegations of sexual violence against a writer decades ago.

With AP, EFE and local media