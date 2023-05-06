EScarcely a week goes by in the United States without new details about Chief Justice Clarence Thomas’ finances becoming public. It started a month ago with a media report on Thomas’ pastimes: rides on a $500 million yacht with servants and a private chef, flights on a private plane, vacationing on a sprawling ranch in Texas – all paid for by billionaire Harlan Crow, a Republican Party Major Donor. And all not part of the Chief Justice’s financial disclosure.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

Since then, several publications have revealed just how deep Thomas’ financial ties run with Crow. The latest twist is another report by the investigative medium “ProPublica” on Thursday: Crow also paid school fees for Thomas’ great-nephew, for whom he has custody. Two years, two private schools – a total of probably a gift worth about $ 100,000.