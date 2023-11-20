USA, Joe Biden and the race for the 2024 elections

Joe Biden, already with his mind on the 2024 elections, continues to repeat that his Bideneconomics is having important results for the country which, more than ever, is going swimmingly both in terms of employment, production and of defense against inflation. In some ways the president is right but, unfortunately for him, these successes do not seem to pay off on the political side.

A couple of recent polls, one of which by the prestigious New York Times, show that Donald Trump is currently favored in five of the six most important key states. Beyond the polarization of the country, the gaffes and accidental lapses of the President which continue to favor the aggressive Trump, the heart of the Bideneconomy was the desire to restart the states of the so-called “Rust Belt”, all manufacturing countries which however vote for the tycoon.

READ ALSO: Biden, Security shoots 3 people to protect granddaughter

Biden has put on the table 550 billion dollars in infrastructure investments, a good employment bill (which also overcame many strikes) and above all the Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA, through heavy subsidies, is trying to attract foreign companies to the country, particularly those with green technologies. A 300 billion dollar coup in ten years. But at the moment there is still no perception among people that Biden’s economic strategies are working.

USA, the last winning economic model was that of Bill Clinton

In reality, the last economic model considered successful was the one adopted by Bill Clinton consisting of macroeconomic stabilization, global trade liberalization, welfare reform and economic liberalization.. Virtually the opposite of the Bideneconomy: macroeconomic consolidation versus deficit spending; offshoring vs. relocalization; deregulation versus reregulation. A model, that of Biden, with a lot of deficit spending.

The latest IMF report finds the American deficit this year at 8.2%, over 7% for 2024 and 2025. Of course, with the strong dollar and world currency the USA can afford large deficits but faced with high rates for longer and with inflation somewhat under control but not completely. The Bideneconomy is actually a “poison” strategy that allows the country to benefit at the expense of others just as China has been doing for some time.

The paradox is that this economic policy, made up of industrial relocations through fiscal incentives, deficit spending, could continue even with another president because the truth is only one: America always wants to win, and often at the expense of others, both whether there is a Democrat in charge or whether there is a Republican.

Subscribe to the newsletter

