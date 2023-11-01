Toyota, new investments in North Carolina

Toyota doubles its investments in electric cars in the United States. In fact, the Japanese group has confirmed that it will invest another 8 billion dollars in a new battery plant that it is already building in North Carolina. The total investment will therefore reach 14 billion dollars. New employment expected of over 5000 places. Real oxygen at a time when the big three in Detroit, from GM to Ford and Stellantis, have to manage the new costs of union agreements after six weeks of strikes. “The announcement reinforces Toyota’s commitment to electrification and reducing carbon emissions, bringing jobs and future economic growth to the region.



We are thrilled to see the continued energy and support of this innovative manufacturing facility that will become the epicenter of lithium-ion battery manufacturing in North America” said Sean Suggs, president of Toyota North Carolina. This is the most important investment by a foreign company in the automotive sector after the incentives created by President Joe Biden for those who engage in the ecological transaction. A law judged by Europe (as well as CHIPS to push the production of microprocessors) as decidedly protectionist both for the aid offered and for the restrictions to which foreign importers are obliged. The state has offered multimillion-dollar incentives to Toyota for investments in addition to the federal ones.

Toyota produces more battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles

The new plant will produce more battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). Ten production lines of BEV/PHEV batteries and four lines of batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) which will serve, among other things, to equip a new fully electric SUV built at Toyota’s Kentucky Assembly Plant starting from 2025.

This will be Toyota’s first electric SUV model for North America. The new complex will have a surface area of ​​650,000 square meters, in Liberty, Randolph County. For his part, the governor of North Carolina, Cooper underlined that “North Carolina’s transition to a green economy is bringing better-paying jobs that will support our families and communities for decades to come.” Sales of Toyota gas-electric hybrid cars are soaring in the country. It currently sells two all-electric models in the United States, according to Bloomberg: the five-seat Toyota bZ4X and the Lexus RZ 450e, both made in Japan.

Subscribe to the newsletter

