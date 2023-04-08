Dhe disillusionment came quicker than expected: the lawyers and managers of leading semiconductor companies in the United States have recently been working through the recently published implementing provisions of the “Chips and Science Act” to promote the domestic chip industry. And their first analyzes do not sound rosy. Debates are starting in some companies about whether the billions in subsidies are even worth the effort.

In August of last year, Intel boss Pat Gelsinger called the law “the most important piece of industrial policy legislation since the Second World War”. In fact, the package, approved by a large majority and bipartisan votes, marks the beginning of a new era: the era of unabashed industrial policy. The American government is making a good 53 billion dollars available. 13 billion dollars are available for research and development of new microchips, 40 billion for new factories.

Change of mood under Donald Trump

In addition, there are significant tax rebates for investments in factory equipment and additional tax incentives from state and local governments that grant rebates on property taxes and subsidize wages. No doubt this is a large-scale experiment by President Joe Biden’s administration to show that industrial policy can bring domestic manufacturing to new heights. “The future of the chip industry is Made in America,” Biden had sworn at the laying of the foundation stone for the Intel factory in Ohio.

However, the stately sums for chips pale in comparison to the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides 370 billion dollars over ten years for the promotion of green technology – if that is enough. The funding amount depends heavily on tax credits or discounts and their use and is not capped. If many people find the funding attractive, the volume can even triple. Goldman Sachs even considers this to be quite realistic: The investment bank estimates that the large-scale industrial policy project will cost $1.2 trillion. It’s like a sluice has been opened.







The economist John van Reenen gives a political and an intellectual reason for the comeback of industrial policy. Gone is the economically liberal zeitgeist that wants state abstinence and found its representative distillate in President Ronald Reagan’s statement: “The government is not the solution to our problem, the government is the problem.” According to van Reenen, this idea has eroded in America as a result of stagnating wages and declining social mobility. The change in mood had already become clear under Donald Trump, but is particularly evident in Joe Biden’s politics.



