US President Joe Biden has Corona, but the symptoms are mild. © Abir Sultan / Imago Images

Joe Biden has been infected again with the corona virus. And this only nine days after his last corona infection.

Update from Saturday, July 30th: US President Joe Biden tested positive again for the virus a few days after his corona infection. His doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said an antigen test was positive Saturday morning after Biden had tested negative since Tuesday night. O’Connor explained that such a “relapse” has been observed in rare cases in patients treated with the Covid drug Paxlovid.

First report, July 21: Washington DC – US President Joe Biden has been infected with the coronavirus. The White House announced on Thursday (July 21). The 79-year-old has “very mild symptoms” and takes it coronadrug “Paxlovid”.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, Biden will isolate himself in the White House. During this time, he will continue to “fulfill all of his duties”. He will take part in the meetings planned for Thursday from his residence by telephone and video conference.

Biden had visited the state of Massachusetts on Wednesday (July 20). Biden spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that all close contacts of the president would be informed, including delegation members on the trip. Biden was last tested negative for the corona virus on Tuesday. Biden will work in isolation until he tests negative again. For reasons of transparency, the White House will report daily on the President’s health.

According to the White House, the U.S-Democrat fully vaccinated against the virus and received two booster shots. Most recently, however, there had been a plethora of corona infections in his government and those around him – also among those who had been vaccinated. (do)