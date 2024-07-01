USA, Joe Biden increasingly “commissioned”. The staff checks that he wears orthopedic shoes and relies on the “hunchback” for his conferences to avoid stumbles

The television duel in the USA in view of the presidential of November definitively unmasked Biden, the head of the White House is in great difficulty and now his confirmation as the official candidate of the Democrats is at great risk. He may therefore no longer be the one to challenge Donald Trump. The number of voters is growing United States who thinks that incumbent President Joe Biden is in a state of mental health that makes him unable to run again. A survey carried out by CBS after last week’s TV debate with Donald Trump I estimate that 72% of the sample of registered voters does not believe Biden is in state of mental health fit to lead the United States. The sample includes many Democratic voters. Among the concerns listed: his health, the decisions he might make if re-elected, his ability to effectively conduct the election campaign.

They exist – reports Il Corriere della Sera – two versions of Joe Bidenin stark contrast: one entered the homes of millions of Americans and became fixed in the minds of every voter; the other was seen by fewer peoplebut that’s what White House officials want to convey. They say there is an active, lucid Biden, with a more agile and involved eloquence, and it is the one that appears between 10am and 4pmthe time when his staff tends to concentrate all public events. His team is careful to make him wear orthopedic shoes and to make him use the teleprompter (the teleprompter for reading during conferences). President Joe Biden’s family is urging them to stay in the running and to keep fighting despite the disastrous outcome of last week’s debate, even as some members of his staff reportedly privately expressed exasperation with how his staff prepared for the event, people familiar with the situation said. The reports it New York Times.

Biden reunited with his wife, children and grandchildren at Camp David as he tried to figure out how to curb the anxiety that is spreading among Democrats. Although his relatives were aware of the bad impression in the debate against former President Donald Trump, they would have reassured Biden that he was still able to serve the country for another four years. Binde reportedly solicited ideas from councilors on how to proceed and his staff discussed whether he should hold a press conference or to hold interviews to defend oneself and change the narrative, but nothing has been decided yet.

The campaign has scheduled for Monday what could be a critical discussion with the National Finance Committee to calm the nerves and lower the temperature. One of the strongest voices that would have implored Biden to resist pressure to withdraw, the NYT reports, would have been that of his son Hunter Biden. Other family members would try to figure out how they could help. At least one of the president’s grandchildren has expressed interest in being more involved in the campaignPerhaps talking to influencers on social media.