The ‘first lady’ of the United States, Jill Biden, has been in a popularity crisis for some time. But a series of recent blunders has only made matters worse. A sign that confirms the Administration’s difficulties in view of the midterm elections, writes the Washington Post.

Jill Biden, the more ‘political’ of the recent White House tenants, associated the diversity of the Latin American community with the uniqueness of breakfast tacos at a Latinos conference in San Antonio. She then pronounced “bodegas” “Bogihdahs” in the same sentence and at the same lecture. At a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Nantucket, she expressed frustration at the deadlock in her husband’s internal agenda. “She had so many hopes and plans for things to do, but every time you turn around, she has to face the problems of the moment,” like the war in Ukraine. “A pathetic excuse for Joe’s endless flops,” commented The New York Post.

According to a recent CNN poll, 34 percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of Jill Biden, 29 percent unfavorable, and 28 percent have no opinion, 9 percent have never heard of her.

“It’s a snapshot of what’s happening. Things are not going well for the Administration,” said Lauren Wright, a researcher at Princeton University, in an interview with the Washington Post, noting that, except for Hillary Clinton at beginning of the Clinton presidency, all first ladies from Pat Nixon onwards have always enjoyed greater approval than their husbands. In Laura Bush’s case, the first lady’s popularity had even increased to 73 percent of her in 2005, compared to 46 percent of her husband. According to another CNN poll, 36 percent of Americans support Biden, compared with 54 percent who dislike him. Vice President Kamala Harris has 32 percent of people in favor of it, compared with 49 percent against.