A dangerously aging infrastructure in the richest country in the world: the United States. An ARTE team traveled to Jackson, a city of 150,000 inhabitants, capital of the state of Mississippi.

At the end of August, floods interrupted the operation of a treatment plant essential to the city, but poorly maintained due to lack of money.

Now, many of its inhabitants, a black majority, do not have access to drinking water. The black areas of the city contrast with the white-majority ones, where there are thriving businesses and thriving businesses.



