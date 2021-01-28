The Department of Homeland Security has issued a nationwide terror warning in the United States. Due to extremist groups, there is currently an “increased threat environment”.

Washington DC – The pictures of the Storming the Capitol * by radical followers of the former President Donald Trump and far-right groups went around the world in early January. One policeman was killed in the attack. A total of five people were killed. By storming the residence of the American Congress, the final Confirmation of Biden’s election victory be prevented. The event illustrated what radical circles among Trump supporters are willing and able to do.

The US authorities have now drawn a momentous consequence three weeks after the storming of the Capitol. Given the events of January 6 and warnings of renewed violence, a nationwide terror alert pronounced. The responsible Department of Homeland Security named on Wednesday as the reason for this decision that “ideologically motivated violent extremists” could incite violence or commit acts of violence. Therefore there is currently a “increased threat environment“.

Nationwide terror alert: radical Trump supporters and conspiracy ideologues massive threat

The ministry did not precisely identify the “violent extremists”. In the Terror warning “ideologically motivated violent extremists objecting to the exercise of government authority and the handover of the presidency” are mentioned. There is also talk of extremists who are spurred on by misinformation. Two indirect descriptions of radical Trump supporter and Conspiracy ideologues.

Since the Capitol was stormed, there have been new ones Excesses of violence by far-right militias and supporters of conspiracy theories feared. According to the Ministry of Homeland Security, there is currently no indication of imminent attacks, but there is still an “increased threat environment” throughout the country. In the next few weeks and months, therefore, there may be new violence. Therefore the Terror warning first up to and including April.

Today Acting Secretary Pekoske issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin: https://t.co/e1vnghZulO. There is currently a heightened threat environment across the US that is likely to persist over the coming weeks. – Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 27, 2021

Domestic terror: increased violence by extremist circles

Especially Attacks on politicians and government buildings are feared by the ministry. The events on January 6th could lead to Extremists see motivated to do so. Already last year there was increased violence by extremist circles in the country. The main trigger in these cases is frustration with the Corona*-Activities, the Result of the presidential election * in November and individual cases of Police violence been.

Due to the excess of violence at the beginning of this year, the Inauguration of new President Joe Biden * under strictest Safety precautions carried out. About 25,000 National Guardsmen were in Washington DC in action and protect the spacious, cordoned off congress. According to information from New York Times A secret service official who was involved in the decision to issue the terrorist alert is said to have said that the peaceful inauguration could create a false sense of security: “The intention to use violence” was “not gone”.

Donald Trump: downplaying right-wing violence during his presidency

During the Donald Trump’s tenure the threat posed by extremist groups domestically was downplayed. This is how Donald Trump expressed himself after the deadly extremist Protest in Charlottesville Virginia * in 2017 that there were “very good people on both sides”. Last year, Donald Trump declared in the course of the Black Lives MatterMovement the “radical left” as the real danger, while he did not denounce right-wing extremist groups.

Even after that Department of Homeland Security in September 2019 far-right groups as the primary security threat had called domestically, changed ex-president Trump * not its course. In this context, there are currently even allegations that individual secret service employees have been urged to emphasize the threat posed by the left and to downplay the danger posed by right-wing extremist groups.

Terror warning: Storming of the Capitol and mass murder in El Paso

Besides the Storming the Capitol were also one for the declaration of the terror warning Mass shooting in El Pasotargeting Hispanic residents. According to the Ministry of Homeland Security, both events clearly show that the current racist extremist group poses the greatest threat to the internal security represent.

National security: domestic and foreign terrorists

After this Terrorist attack on September 11, 2001 mostly foreign terrorists were seen as a threat to internal security. However, this shifted over the years to an increased perception of radical groups domestically as a serious threat. (at) * merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital network.

