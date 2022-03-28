The Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt today closed the Negev Summit in Israel with messages in favor of regional peace, showing themselves united in the face of the Iranian threat and emphasizing the need to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

“What we are trying to achieve here today is to change the narrative, create a different future and build a better life for all,” said Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan. whose country was the first to agree to normalization with Israel under the Abraham Accords in 2020, which was followed by Bahrain and Morocco.

Al Nahyan appealed to “catch up” and “build a stronger relationship” with Israel, after decades in which this country “has been part of this region”, but with almost no contact with the Arab world. His statements were made at the joint press conference between the six ministers in the Israeli town of Sde Boker, which closed the historic summit held at the initiative of Israel, who highlighted the desire to create a common front with its regional partners against Iran.

The Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdulatif bin Rashid, also issued a message of harmony and assured that the meeting was “a good opportunity to build on the historic Abraham Accords” and “increase cooperation” in the face of Iran’s nuclear development and attacks against Saudi Arabia by the Yemeni Houthisbacked by Tehran.

“We will show the region what we can achieve by working together”, since “together we can overcome regional challenges”, said Bin Rashid, who also mentioned the importance of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of a two-state solution.

His Moroccan counterpart, Naser Burita, made similar statements: “We are here because we genuinely, sincerely and profoundly believe in peace.” He also added that Rabat aims to “create and strengthen a positive dynamic and a different narrative about relations” between Israel and Morocco, and emphasized the origins of many Israelis in the old Moroccan Jewish community.

At the same time, he stressed that his government can act as a “peace force” and contribute to “a solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict”, also appealing to the classic two-state path.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, also stressed the need to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and warned that Israel’s closeness to the Arab countries that signed the Abraham Accords “are not a substitute for progress” that should be made in the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, suspended since 2014. The Palestinian National Authority (PNA), who was not part of the summit and who has rejected the normalization of relations between Arab countries and Israel, today presented a critical stance towards the event and his prime minister, Mohamed Shtayeh, described it as “a mirage and a free reward for Israel” . EFE

