He President Joe Biden this Friday addressed the benefits of the artificial intelligence (AI) but also its “enormous” risk during a meeting at the White House with the heads of the tech giants, who pledged to protect themselves from cyberattacks, fraud and misinformation.

“It’s amazing,” said Biden, who highlighted the “enormous promise of AI, both of risk to our society and our economy and to our national security, but also of incredible opportunity.”

Together to the top representatives of Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI, Biden stated that these companies had committed to “guide responsible innovation” as artificial intelligence penetrates more and more into the lives of people and companies.

“We’re going to see more technological change in the next 10 years or even the next few years than we’ve seen in the last 50 years. It’s been an amazing revelation to me,” he said. “The group that is here will be essential to guide that innovation responsibly and safely.”

Ahead of the meeting, the seven giants pledged to put in place a series of safeguards that the White House says will “underscore three principles that must be central to the future of AI: safety, security, and trust.”

Biden met at the White House with Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services; Greg Brockman, President of OpenAI; Nick Clegg, president of Meta; Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Inflection AI; Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic; and Kent Walker, president of Google.

Today AI already learns to perform many of the tasks that people do, but it poses risks.

That’s why the companies agreed to develop “robust technical mechanisms” such as watermarking systems, so that users know when content has been generated by AI and not by people.

As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, concerns are growing that artificial intelligence-generated images or sound could be used to commit fraud or misinformation.

The endorsement committee of Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump’s main rival in the Republican Party nomination race, has already used a fake AI-generated voice in an ad that sounds exactly like the former president’s.

Consumers need to “know whether the content is AI-generated or not,” a White House official said.

How to regulate the AI?

The White House initiative is a first attempt to tackle the growing problem of how to regulate a sector that is unfolding faster than Congress can manage.

Among the promises by the seven companies is to do “internal and external security testing” of AI systems before a release to detect threats to biosecurity, cybersecurity and “broader societal effects.”

Biden also envisions an executive order (with limited powers but does not need congressional approval) on AI security.

Speaking to the Axios platform, White House chief of staff Jeff Zients stated that “legislation will be needed.”

The White House claims to be working with foreign allies in search of “a strong international framework to govern the development and use of AI” around the world.

The issue was discussed during the G7 meeting in Japan last May and the UK is set to hold an international AI summit.

Biden believes that governments and societies must react better to AI than to social platforms, the appearance of which has sparked widespread concern about the effects on mental health and misinformation.

“Social media has shown us the damage powerful technology can do without the necessary safeguards,” Biden said.

“We must be lucid and vigilant about the threats that emerging technology can pose to our democracy and our values,” he said. But AI also has “huge, huge positive potential.”

