Home page politics

From: Johanna Soll

Split

US Capitol in Washington, DC before sunrise. © Matt Rourke/dpa

The US is no longer allowed to take on new debt. If the Democrats and Republicans do not agree, the United States will default in the summer.

Washington, DC – Raising the debt ceiling threatens in the USA a bitter dispute that could also severely affect the global economy. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress that the current debt ceiling had been reached and her department now had to tap reserves. The US can no longer borrow to pay its bills. “I demand it congress urges us to act immediately to protect the full confidence and credit of the United States,” Yellen wrote. Although the USA is not yet insolvent – but that is only a matter of time.

A default by the world’s largest economy could trigger a global financial crisis and an economic downturn around the world. The United States would then no longer be able to pay a large part of its bills – millions of people could lose their jobs. A default would damage confidence in the creditworthiness of the USA, which could trigger economic turmoil. In 2011, a newly elected Republican majority in Congress delayed raising the debt ceiling. As a result, the country’s credit rating was downgraded for the only time in history.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen © Cliff Owen/dpa

Yellen had previously warned that a default would irreparably damage the US economy, the livelihoods of the US people and the stability of the global financial system. She has now announced that the Treasury Department has taken “extraordinary measures” to continue to guarantee the government’s solvency. Specifically, investments in certain public pension funds are affected. But even that could only delay a payment default until the beginning of June. The debt limit so far is around 31.4 trillion US dollars (around 29 trillion euros).

Republicans insist on cuts in the social sector

So far have republican and democrats still agreed to raise the limit – albeit often after much trembling and several rounds of negotiations. But this time the situation could be more difficult: The Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections in November. Since the newly elected Republican chairman of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, initially lacked a majority in his own ranks, he had to join the extreme right wing of his group make major concessions. The far-right MEPs are opposed to raising the debt ceiling.

McCarthy has already made it clear that he would only raise the debt ceiling under the condition that Social savings be made. This includes the administration of US President Joe Biden so far, however, categorically.

In the United States, Congress sets a debt ceiling at irregular intervals and determines how much money the state can borrow. The limit has been increased dozens of times since it was introduced in 1917, otherwise the money would have run out. The money is not used to finance new expenses – it is used to meet commitments that have already been made. The debt ceiling is not to be confused with the budget. Here, too, there are regular arguments in Congress because the Democrats and Republicans cannot agree on a new budget law, which can result in government business being suspended, a shutdown. (jso/dpa)