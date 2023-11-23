Home page politics Ukraine war

The USA has promised Ukraine another arms supply. This is said to contain glide bombs that could give Ukraine a tactical advantage against Russia.

Washington/Kiev – The USA promised further military aid to Ukraine on Monday (November 20). The 100 million euro aid package is intended to deliver, among other things, artillery shells, air defense and anti-tank missiles as well as cold weather uniforms.

It is also said to contain a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher. Because Ukraine already has 38 of these models, there is speculation as to why the USA only sends exactly one of these rocket launchers.

A HIMARS multiple rocket launcher during an exercise in Poland, May 2023. © IMAGO/US Army

One possible explanation: The HIMARS rocket launcher now to be shipped is a modified version capable of firing modern glide bombs with a range of around 150 kilometers. This is what the US business magazine reports Forbes.

US glide bombs could bring advantages for Ukraine in the fight against Russia

The gliding bombs, also known as Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), are usually dropped from the air. However, the US company Boeing Defense, Space and Security and its Swedish partner Saab have modified the bombs so that they can also be fired from ground rocket launchers.

If the glide bombs can actually be fired from the HIMARS rocket launchers, it would significantly expand the Ukrainian army’s capabilities in the fight against Russia, it says Forbes-Report. A decisive advantage in the Ukraine war.

The glide bombs combine Boeing’s 250-pound small-diameter bomb – with GPS-assisted inertial guidance, folding wings and various warhead options – with a 350-pound rocket engine inherited from the old M26 rocket.

US glide bombs are highly flexible weapons and can hit targets behind cover

A statement from Boeing said the glide bomb is a highly flexible weapon that “complements existing ballistic trajectory weapons and significantly expands the current capability of ground artillery.” While classic missiles – including those with GPS – follow a simple ballistic trajectory, the Glide bombs fly backwards.

This enables them to precisely target targets on the back of a hill or behind houses in a city. Boeing describes this feature of the bombs as a “reverse slope attack”.

In weapons terms, a glide bomb would be more like an air-launched precision bomb than a ground-launched missile, it says Forbes-Article. The advantage is that the Ukrainian army can fire the bombs from the ground.

Ukrainian Air Force with low impact – glide bombs provide a solution

Ukraine is set to receive a delivery of European F-16 fighter jets. © IMAGO/Giannis Papanikos

The Ukrainian Air Force only has about 100 Soviet-era aircraft. Until the arrival of European F-16 fighter jets, the USA’s glide bombs could be an important aid in the fight against Russia.

By arming its HIMARS missile launchers with precision glide munitions that can strike on the backside of a slope, Ukraine could increase the number of Russian targets far behind the front line – all without risking its aircraft. (like)