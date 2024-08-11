USA-Iran, the remote “war” to impress: from submarines to missiles to drones, here are the messages to impress

The US sent a nuclear submarine with 154 cruise missiles to the Mediterranean: a warning to Iran and Hezbollah. The Pentagon has in fact released photos of the activity carried out in the Eastern Mediterranean by the nuclear-powered submarine Georgiaone of the vehicles deployed for deterrent purposes.

Then, he reports The Corriere della Sera, Images of exercises that took place in July have emerged, along with a nucleus of Marinesanother component mobilized by Washington. Equally clear are the Amphibious assault ship Wasp movements which supports the 24th MEU (Marine Expeditionary Unit), also of the Marines. A “snap”, however, concerned the arrival of an F18 from the aircraft carrier Roosevelt at an undisclosed base in the Middle East: in reality everyone knows that it is the installation of Muwaffaq Jumpsin Jordan. The fighter is part of a formation transferred in key anti-missile and anti-drone in Jordanian territory, one of the components of the shield prepared by the United States. The vectors, if Tehran decides to keep its promise of retaliation, would also be intercepted in this quadrant. This is what already happened during the retaliation in April, with the participation of the Jordanians. In recent days, information had leaked rumors on a veto by Amman on the possibility for Israel to use its neighbor’s airspace to block the bombs but, other reports, claim the opposite.

Always tracked, continue the Courier, the movements of US F15 and F22sent to al Udeid, Qatarone of the pillars of the military apparatus in the Gulf. The Central Commandin turn, announced that it had destroyed a missile launcher and two drones of the Houthis in the Yemen as they “posed a threat” to navigation in Red Sea. Daily bulletins that give the sense of a network ready to react. The White House, as on other occasions, “warns” the ayatollahs and signals the aid to Tel Aviv, then underlined by the unblocking of Funds for 3.5 billion dollars which the partner will be able to use to purchase weapons in the USA.

The Iranian regime, on the other hand, responds: the Pasdaran presented on Friday batteries of new cruise missiles — hidden in “civilian” trucks — and the inevitable drones. The Navy of the Guardiansin turn, relaunched a video where he tells of the “spinning” of Western ships always in the Gulf. The usual attrition blows by friendly militias were not lacking. Several American soldiers were wounded in a drone incursion that took place on Friday in the region of al Hasakah, in the north-east of Syria where there are some US outposts.