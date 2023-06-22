Usa, yet another tragedy. In 2023 over 13 thousand people killed by armed violence: almost 115 deaths a day

An endless tragedy, one that disrupts the lives of American citizens every day. A tragedy linked to the more or less legal possession of weaponswhich often, too often, are the tool of unintentional carnage. shootings that leave no way out children And pregnant women.

Like the last one, which involved a just two years old, who in Ohio accidentally shot the mother hitting her in the back, using a loaded gun And without safety. There woman, eight months pregnant, she called 911, an emergency number, explaining what had happened. The call from Norwalk resident Laura Ilg, 31, was told by Superintendent David Smith to local media: “She explained that she was 33 weeks pregnant and that her 2-year-old son had accidentally shot her in the back with a gun.” . Despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services, the young mother died in hospital and it was not even possible to save the baby she was carrying.

