The United States has charged six Russians with hacking. It is reported by The Washington Post.

All have been implicated in "some of the world's most destructive cyberattacks." Among them are the attack on the power system of Ukraine, interference in Georgia, during the elections in France and in connection with the 2018 Olympics. We are talking, in particular, about the spread of the NotPetya ransomware virus in 2017, which infected devices around the world and caused damage worth millions of dollars.

It is noted that all the accused are allegedly employees of the Russian Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (GRU). It is indicated that they worked for military unit 74455 and were in cahoots with each other and with others “in order to distribute malicious software and take other destructive actions for the strategic benefit of Russia.” Their names are also given – Yuri Andrienko, Sergey Detistov, Pavel Frolov, Anatoly Kovalev, Artem Ochichenko and Petr Pliskin.

In late September, the United States sentenced Russian hacker Yevgeny Nikulin to seven years and four months in prison, who had previously been found guilty of cybercrimes.

A NotPetya attack in 2017 disrupted infrastructure in Ukraine, with disruptions to the Central Bank of Ukraine, the main airport in Kiev, and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. At the same time, dangerous software has also spread among Russian enterprises. In the US, it was called “the most destructive and costly cyber attack in history,” and Moscow was blamed for the incident.