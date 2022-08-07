Use: Indiana bans abortion from conception

Indiana has passed a law that almost completely bans abortion. First state to approve new restrictions after Supreme Court decision to revoke federal right to terminate pregnancywhich had been in effect since 1973. The text comes three days after the Kansas vote that rejected abortion abortion.

Indiana law makes it illegal to terminate a pregnancy from the moment of conception, except in cases of incest, rape, severe problems with the fetus or when the life of the pregnant woman is at risk. The text will now be signed by Republican Governor Eric Holcomb. Until now, the interruption was authorized until the 22nd week.

Joe Biden harshly criticizes the Indiana breakthrough. It is a “devastating” initiative, “another radical step by Republicans to wrest their rights from women”, the White House affirms pressing on Congress to act “immediately and approve a law that restores the rights” provided for by Roe v. Wade, the historic sentence on abortion recently abolished by the Supreme Court. Biden therefore reiterates his commitment on the front line to “defend women’s freedoms” from attacks by Republicans.

