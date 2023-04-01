Continue there Ron DeSantis’ Florida crusade against gays and transgenders, alongside that against abortion and the teaching of courses on African-American history in schools. The Republican majority in the Legislative Assembly has approved a measure that will prohibit school administrators from asking students to choose the pronoun to use if it “does not correspond to the person’s gender”.

The text states that all public schools must operate along the lines that “a person’s gender is an immutable biological trait and that it is false to attribute to a person a pronoun that does not correspond to his or her gender”. The law therefore widens the restrictions imposed by the notorious “don’t say gay” which prohibits talking about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

The wave of obscurantism that the Republican governor, considered Donald Trump’s main opponent in the Republican primaries, is imposing in public schools in Florida does not stop there: in recent weeks a law has been presented which would impose a ban on talking about menstruation and other topics related to sex education in the classes of children up to 12 years. And in general, the material used by schools for sex education courses must be approved directly by the state government.

The vote on the pronoun law in Florida took place controversially on the day of Transgender Day of Visibility, on which President Joe Biden released a statement accusing Republican-led states of targeting transgender Americans, especially the very young. “Together, we must continue to challenge hundreds of state hate laws that have been introduced across the country to make sure every child knows they were made in God’s image, that they are loved, and that we will stand up for him.” “.