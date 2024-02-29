USA 2024, Trump stopped again by judges. The 14th Amendment risks costing him dearly

New problems for Donald Trump in view of the presidential elections in November, another court has decided to put a spoke in his wheels in view of the race White House. An Illinois judge has removed former President Donald Trump from the primariesquoting the 14th Amendment, as Colorado had done first. Tracie Porter, of Cook County, ordered the state elections board to remove Trump from the scheduled primary in Illinois on March 19th. The decision was postponed for a few hours to allow the tycoon's lawyers to appeal. The third section of the 14th amendment prohibits anyone who has sworn allegiance to the Constitution and then participated in an insurrection against that same Constitution to be able to run again for a public office.

Trump was indicted for his role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection, when hundreds of his supporters stormed Congress in an attempt to block Joe's inauguration as president Biden. But the tycoon carries on and continues to campaign. This is his last message posted on his social network Truth. “As president I will carry on the largest mass deportation of illegals in American historyto remove Joe Biden's illegals and criminals, because that's what they are.” Donald Trump's lawyers have called Illinois' decision to exclude the former president from the March 19 primaries “unconstitutional” and announced the appeal.