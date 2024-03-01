The Pentagon responds to Putin, it sounds like a Third World War. And Meloni will see Biden at the White House today

Vladimir Putin yesterday he reminded the West that he is in possession of nuclear weapons and threatened to use them. The reaction of Pentagon was immediate, but the back and forth between the Kremlin and the United States terrifies the world, both speak openly about world War. “We know,” Lloyd said Austin – what if Putin he will be successful he will not stop. It will continue to be more aggressive in the area. And other leaders around the world, other autocrats will be looking at this. And they will be encouraged by the fact that this happened without us having managed to sustain a democratic state“Austin said in a speech to the US House of Representatives as quoted by Ukrainian media.

“If you are a country Balticyou are very worried if you'll be next: they know Putin, they know what he is capable of. And frankly, if Ukraine falls I really believe that NATO will go to war with Russia“, added the head of the Pentagon. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Giorgia Melons she landed in Marylandfor his second visit to White House scheduled for today at 1pm local time (7pm in Italy). She was welcomed by the Italian ambassador to the United States, Mariangela Zappia. Meloni will discuss with American President Joe Biden in particular the agenda of G7of which Italy holds the rotating presidency.