And of at least four deaths the toll from Hurricane Nicole which hit the east coast of Florida before being downgraded to a tropical storm. South of Vero Beach, the hurricane caused winds that blew at speeds of 120 kilometers per hour, destroying homes and buildings, flooding the coast and leaving more than 335,000 homes and businesses without electricity.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, two people died after being “electrocuted by a fallen power line” as they drove their vehicle. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that two other people died in a car accident related to the storm.