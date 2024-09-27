Hurricane Helene is scary, among the most powerful in recent years in the Gulf of Mexico. It has now touched down in northern Florida. It strengthened and was classified as a Category 4 hurricanetherefore “extremely dangerous”. It has already recorded three deaths.

Helene’s winds in the Panhandle region reached 150 miles per hour. Governor Ron DeSantis assured that all measures to immediately respond to the consequences of the hurricane “are in place” but urged residents of the most at-risk areas to evacuate.

One person died in Florida after a sign fell on his car, and two people were reported dead in a tornado in southern Georgia as the storm approached. Meanwhile, according to the monitoring site poweroutage.us, over a million homes and businesses remained without power in Florida and over 50,000 in Georgia. The governors of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South and North Carolina, and Virginia have all declared states of emergency.

President Joe Biden had issued an urgent warning to residents affected by Helene, urging them to follow the guidance of local and federal officials. «We expect a catastrophic storm, winds and flooding across the Southeast, starting in Florida right now,” Biden said in a speech from the East Room of the White House.

The authorities of Tampa, Florida, had appealed to residents “not to leave their homes” due to the passage of the hurricane. “Don’t try to challenge Mother Nature, you will lose 100 percent.” Meanwhile a chilling appeal comes from the police to the residents of the State: «Whoever decides not to evacuate should write their name on their legs or arms for identification. It will facilitate the identification of corpses.”

Helene is the eighth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year due to record ocean temperatures, which are steadily rising due to climate change.