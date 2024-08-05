Tropical Storm Debby has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane as it heads toward Florida. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm now has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The storm has already brought rain and flooding to much of Florida’s Gulf Coast. Forecasters warn it will likely hit the Atlantic coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina with rain as well. Catastrophic flooding is expected in some areas. Debby is the fourth storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Coast Guard Heroic Rescue During Florida Storm Debby



In anticipation of the storm called Debby, several counties have issued evacuation orders, according to local media. The NHC is forecasting the possibility of life-threatening waves up to 10 feet along Florida’s Gulf Coast, and its director, Mike Brennan, has urged residents in that area to “find a safe place before sunset.”

Debby is the fourth tropical storm reported this year, following Alberto and Chris and the destructive Beryl, which devastated the United States in July.