USA, Hunter Biden will plead not guilty: here’s why

The son of the US president, Joe Biden, Hunter, will plead not guilty to the three charges brought against him in relation to the purchase of a Colt in 2018. This was written by Agi which underlines that in a letter to the judge, the lawyer Abbe Lowell he also asked that the first court appearance be held remotely. Biden was indicted last week for possession of a gun while he was a user of illegal drugs and for lying when purchasing them. If convicted, up to 25 years in prison and the trial could be held next year, when the father will be involved in the new election campaign for the White House.

Subscribe to the newsletter

