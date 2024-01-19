Colorado, authorities are investigating a possible murder. Human remains found in a freezer

The agents of Colorado Western responded to a report late last week and they found a human head in a freezer. It happened Friday at a home in the 2900 block of Pinyon Avenue in the city of Grand Junction.

As reported Dagospia “The property had recently been sold and some people who were staying there contacted the authorities cleaning the house, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. The people who called said they thought they had discovered human remains.

Krex-tv reports that the freezer was located in the front yard of the property: it was a chest freezer. The television station also reported that the people who were cleaning were the new owners of the house. They called police after finding a bag containing what they believed to be human remains.

Authorities are now investigating a possible murder and did not share many other details, except to say that investigators believe there is no ongoing threat to the public and that this is an “isolated incident”.

