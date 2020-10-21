US President Donald Trump and the broadcaster “Fox News” had fired the “Unmasking” scandal against Barack Obama. Justice Secretary Barr is now clear.

Munich / Washington DC – Against the former US President Barack Obama was investigated on serious allegations. The news channel “Fox News“She had made public. Radio presenter Sean Hannity described the alleged scandal as “biggest abuse of power and corruption scandal in the history of the country.”

president Donald Trump* promptly listened and seemed convinced. “Espionage. Exposure. Call it what you want, ”he quotes Focus from a Twitter post from Donald Trump, “This is right now really a big deal. “Today referred to CNN the story of the alleged “espionage operation” as conspiracy.

USA: Barack Obama “blown” – Justice Minister presents clear result in “unmasking” scandal

The Ministry of Justice recently presented a clear result on the alleged greatest political scandal in American history. Still had in May Fox journalist Laura Ingraham talked about that Obama administration was “blown”. Justice Secretary William Barr paints a completely different picture today.

The so-called in US media “Unmasking” scandal is now dissolving into thin air. The Barr investigators found no evidence of alleged espionage and ended the investigation without charge, as the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Ex-US President Barack Obama was confronted with severe accusations: “Fox News” spoke of the greatest political scandal in American history. © Matt Rourke / AP / dpa

Scandal allegations against Barack Obama: reporting becomes a boomerang for Fox News

Ex-President Obama and his former employees don’t have to answer for anything – after all, they obviously didn’t do anything wrong. Of the exaggerated scandal is now a media boomerang for “Fox News”. The Allegations against Barack Obama Originated, as CNN now explains, one everyday administrative process.

“Unmasking” scandal? US media are puffing everyday processes into mega-affairs

In US intelligence reports will Names of US citizens generally blackened out. However, if officials believe a name is necessary to understand context, they can request disclosure. This process is called “unmasking“And is part of the routine of the competent authorities.

In connection with the Russia scandal, the Obama administration demanded this “unmasking”. “Unmasked” was thereby Trump’s former security advisor Michael Flynn. The report revealed illicit contacts and collusion with foreign officials, including the Russian ambassador. He lied to Vice President Mike Pence about these contacts and therefore lost his office. Although the allegations were dropped today due to formal errors in the questioning, the Interest of the Obama administration therefore proved to be justified.

“Obamagate”: “Fox News” is heavily criticized for scandal allegations

Although the Procedure of “unmasking” in national security issues is commonplace is and happens thousands of times a year, CNN denounces today, it is being used by the media of right wing depicted as disgraceful. The overemphasis on the so-called “Obamagate“” Fox “is now receiving massive criticism. The articles in question were already published on Wednesday by foxnews.com away.

Pro-Trump media outlets care from conspiracy to conspiracy. Newest example: On the same morning that the @washingtonpost front page said “‘Unmasking’ probe concludes without charges,” the @NYPost front page promised “BIDEN SECRET EMAILS.” On to the next! – Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 18, 2020

The station is accused, among other things, of the Reporting on the coronavirus * next to the alleged Obama scandal to have left out. The pandemic hit the US hard and is still raging. Critics say now “Obamagate” distracted from the problems in the country in the context of the US election campaign and thus prevent negative coverage of Donald Trump should. CNN journalist Brian Shelter also suspects the same about the coverage of the email affair about presidential candidate Joe Biden * and his Hunter. (moe) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

