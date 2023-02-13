The process to request a visa for the United States can be long and expensive in certain cases, but mainly it is surrounded by a lot of uncertainty about Everything you need to carry out the process properly to obtain the desired visa.

(Also: How to get permanent residence if your spouse is from the US?)

If what you are looking for is a tourist visahere we answer your questions about how much money you need to demonstrate that your trip to the United States can be fully paid for.

What you need to start the process

To enter the North American country, a specific amount is not required, but a verifiable economic solvency.

To start the application, the first payment to be made It will be the standard US visa fee, which is 160 dollars, which is equivalent to around 766,000 Colombian pesos.

In the case of Colombia, there is no other additional cost for any of the types of visa, as shown by the government page for information on visa procedures, travel.state.

Despite this, there are other particular procedures for each visa that do present a fee that the applicant must bear.

(Also: Do ​​you live or want to live in the United States? These are the taxes you must pay)

The first payment to be made will be the standard US visa fee, which is $160.

How much money is recommended to have in the bank?

The economic situation will be one of the first questions that an applicant seeking to obtain a visa will be asked.

Although bank statements are not generally requested, experts recommend that the applicant have an amount in their bank account between seven and twelve million Colombian pesos.

​

Although this is not a mandatory requirement, will allow you to convey greater peace of mind to the consular authorities of your leisure trip through the United States.

The applicant for the tourist visa must demonstrate that he has the necessary capital or a stable job that guarantee that you will be able to afford your trip.

(Keep reading: These are the professions with which you can get a visa in Australia)

For case of minors, students or seniors, the applicant must show that the costs will be assumed by a third party; so that other person must demonstrate her economic solvency, or request a visa if she will go on the trip.

The applicant for the tourist visa must demonstrate that they have the necessary capital or a stable job that guarantees that they will be able to afford their trip.

Information to keep in mind



In addition to demonstrating sufficient resources, the interviewer will verify that the applicant will travel only temporarily and You will not attempt to stay in the United States longer than allowed.

The financial information of everyone who wants to apply for the visa must be fill out on application DS-160.

(We recommend: The phenomenon of Russian women who travel to Argentina to give birth: what is behind it?)

In it you must place the monthly income received, as well as information regarding employment and the workplace where you work. This information will be verified by the authorities.

The information you enter must be in accordance with your actual income, and will be used to verify that you have sufficient resources for your trip.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME