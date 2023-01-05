Republican leader candidate Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy did not make it even on the tenth ballot. He stopped at 200 votes, against Democrat Hakeem Jeffries’ 212 votes, while Florida GOP Representative Byron Donalds had 13. Kevin Hern received 7. McCarthy should have had 218 to become speaker. The ballot for the speaker broke a 100-year record when Frederick Gillett was elected in 1923 in the ninth attempt. To go to a higher number of attempts (44) we have to go back 164 years ago, to 1859, when 44 attempts were needed to elect William Pennington.

