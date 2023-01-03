Kevin McCarthy failed a second time in elections for Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. The Republican congressman from California obtained only 203 votes, as in the first ballot. There are still 19 Republican rebels, but this time they voted for Jim Jordan. Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries won 212 votes, i.e. those of all lawmakers in his party. McCarthy’s flop already in the first vote is historic: this is the first time this has happened in the last hundred years in the United States. It is a humiliating result for the Californian Republican, opposed by the Trumpian wing, given that his party has the majority in the House.

McCarthy needed at least 218 votes on the first ballot, which he could have gotten if the party had supported him solidly. Instead, 10 votes went to Republican MP Andy Biggs, chosen by the rebel of the extreme right wing of the party Paul Gosar, while nine MPs dispersed the vote to other candidates.

The election of the speaker takes place today with the inauguration of the new Congress, after the midterm elections in November. Republicans won a majority of 222 seats, versus 212 for Democrats. Thus ended the era of the Democratic speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Despite the Republican party winning a majority, success fell short of expectations with many candidates backed by former President Donald Trump failing. McCarthy’s humiliation now underlines the ongoing clash between the Trumpian wing and the more moderate wing of the party.

In the Senate, where Democrats retained their majority, Republicans reappointed Mitch McConnell as minority leader. The Kentucky senator thus became the longest-serving party leader in Senate history.