The United States hopes to fully resume the work of all its diplomatic missions in Russia. This was stated by the head of the press service of the US Department of State Ned Price. The broadcast is available in Twitter– department account.

“Because of our strong connection with Russian residents, we expect that one day it will be possible to reopen [американские] diplomatic missions throughout Russia, however, we cannot predict at this stage when this may happen, ”he said.

On April 1, the US Consulate General in Yekaterinburg stopped issuing visas to Russians and serving American citizens, but remained open. In February, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Vladivostok, Alexei Brovarets, said that the US Consulate General in Vladivostok could be closed by mid-spring of this year.

The US decision to close its consulates in Vladivostok and Yekaterinburg became known in December 2020. At the same time, the State Department explained that such measures are associated with the optimization of the work of the American diplomatic mission.