The Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics, whose opening ceremony will be on July 23, just a few hours after the date that the NBA has scheduled for a hypothetical seventh game of its final, is taking shape and looks very good. In the last hours, three new players have been added, guard Jrue Holiday, forward Khris Middleton (both from Milwaukee Bucks) and power forward Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers). The first two run the risk of being exhausted if they compete for the ring until the end, given the tight schedule. The men’s Olympic tournament would begin on July 25, just two days after the opening of the Games, and would conclude on August 7.

The three mentioned players, after Chris Paul has finally decided not to join the team, join eight other players who have directly or indirectly confirmed their presence at the Tokyo event. If there are no more changes between now and USA Basketball, headed by coach Gregg Popovich, announce the final roster later this June, There would already be eleven players and only one position would be left to decide. The challenge is to reach the seventh gold medal in the last eight Games (since NBA pros go) after the bad drink of the World Cup in China in 2019, where the Americans finished seventh.

The United States team is next at the present time: Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday in the base position; James Harden, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in that of escort; Jayson Tatum and Khris Middleton as eaves; Kevin Durant and Draymond Green as power forward; Y Bam Adebayo and Kevin Love as the two innermost players, although Love is a power forward. And Durant at forward, although as Green he can also be an occasional five and Middleton act as a four. A very versatile team, with many shooters and a great shooting range. A fast block that can gather a very perimeter quintet, but at the same time very physical and rebounding, although Adebayo is presented as the only five of course.

The Team USA will focus on July 6 in Las Vegas, where will face Spain on July 18 in one of the star matches of the entire Olympic preparation.