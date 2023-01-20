Ivan Provorov, an NHL hockey player, was the subject of controversy this week for refusing to wear the colors of the LGBT flag at a celebration of his team, the Philadelphia Flyers. Ivan, who was born in 1997 in Russia, cites his Russian Orthodox faith as justification for conscientious objection.

“I respect everyone and I respect everyone’s choices. My choice is to be true to myself and my religion,” he said on Tuesday (17). “That’s all I have to say”, concluded the player, who plays in the team’s defense and learned to ice skate at the age of five.

The technician of flyers, John Tortorella, defended Ivan’s right to have his beliefs. “It’s one thing I respect about Provy, he’s always true,” said John, who answered “no” to a reporter’s question about the prospect of benching the Russian as punishment.

Sid Seixeiro, a Canadian TV host and sports commentator, hinted at inconsistency in the coach’s stance. In 2016, when players were protesting during national anthems for the racial cause, John is reported to have said that “if any of my players sit on the bench for the national anthem, they will sit for the rest of the game”.

“The organization Philadelphia Flyers is committed to inclusion and is proud to support the LGBTQ+ community,” the team said in a statement, “the flyers will continue to be staunch advocates for inclusion and the LGBTQ+ community.” The NHL league (National Hockey League – with American and Canadian teams) has also been manifesting itself in favor of the cause, with messages and the promotion of a tournament for transsexuals and “non-binary people”, with about 80 participants. .

When commentators expressed concern about biological men playing against biological women, the NHL responded, “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary identity is real.” The organization has also opened exclusive job openings for racial minorities and women in Florida. State Governor Ron DeSantis, who is a conservative, demanded that the discriminatory criteria be removed. The NHL relented and offered the spots to all applicants, regardless of race and gender.

Transmutation of movement

For Andrew Sullivan, a British-American author, homosexual and conservative Catholic, the case illustrates a larger pattern. “The gay rights movement was about freeing people. The LGBTQIA+ movement tries to control them”, said the author, who considers himself a follower of the ideas of Michael Oakeshott.

On the NHL TV channel, commentator EJ Hradek suggested that the hockey player leave the country: “Ivan Provorov can take a plane any day he wants and go back to a place where he feels more comfortable, take less money and continue your life”, said the journalist in a program on Wednesday (18). “If it’s such a problem for him maybe assimilating into the peer group, and into the community, and here in this country, (…) there’s always a chance to leave. I understand that there is some kind of conflict going on there, maybe he should get involved,” he concluded, referencing the war in Ukraine following the invasion of Russia.

Reacting to Hradek’s comment, Twitter user Maxwell Meyer responded that “the gay movement, in about seven years, has been ‘equal rights!’ to ‘go die in trench warfare if you don’t wear a pride shirt [LGBT]!’”. Elon Musk, owner of the social network, added to Maxwell’s comment: “The pendulum has gone a little too far.”

Ivan’s case resembles other cases in the United States and Europe of Christian bakers who conscientiously objected to requests for cakes for gay weddings, starting legal disputes with mixed results, tending to the victory of activism, at least in Europe. Even though gay marriage is a civil institution in Brazil, celebrants of religious marriage ceremonies feel under pressure to accept same-sex couples, and fear the legal uncertainty created by the criminalization of homophobia by judicial activism by the Federal Supreme Court.