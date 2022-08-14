A car crashed into a crowd in Berwick, Pennsylvania during a fundraising event for the families of 10 who died in a recent fire. Seventeen people were injured. The man then escaped and killed a woman by hitting her with a hammer in nearby Nescopeck. The facts date back to 18.15 local time yesterday. The assailant, now in custody, killed the woman minutes after escaping from where she ran over the crowd.

Pennsylvania police said they found the lifeless woman upon her arrival and arrested the perpetrator on the spot. He is a 24 year old identified as Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes the arrested suspect.

The US media reports.

The charity event was taking place outside a restaurant and was organized to help the families of the ten victims of the August 5 fire in Nescopeck, where the suspect resides.

The identity of the victims was not disclosed, the second of which, the woman who died in Nescopeck, was killed by hammering. Police have not yet made any assumptions about the motive.