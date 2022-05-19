Usa, in football men and women on the same level

After years of negotiations and discussions a few days ago the American Soccer Federation has signed two “historic” agreements with the men’s and women’s football associations. The agreement stipulates that both genders receive equal compensation and fair distribution of proceeds for participation in friendlies, official competitions, television rights, sponsorships and ticket sales.

It is clear that this agreement, currently in force only in the US, is a milestone towards equal pay in sport. ASF president Cindy Parlow Cone said, “This is a very historic moment. The agreements will forever change sport here in the United States and potentially also in the rest of the world ”. Like all important trade union agreements, the agreement was reached after long discussions between the parties.

It has dragged on for years with protests and under the pressure of a wage discrimination lawsuit made to the ASF. After six years of litigation, the Federation has agreed to a compensation of 24 million dollars with the players for having systematically given them less support and money compared to their male counterparts. The victory in court thus paved the way for an agreement on equal pay.

USA, fair division of revenues between male and female players

The parties have decided that the agreement will have an initial validity until 2028. The two teams will thus share the prizes obtained in participation in friendlies, official matches and international competitions such as, for example, the next World Cup in Katar. And also those of the Women’s World Cup to be held in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

The agreement also extends to the men’s and women’s world championships of 2026 and 2027 and also includes the portion of commercial revenues, sponsorships and television rights. Everything will be divided in half between players and players. FIFA, the body that brings together world football obtains much more income from television rights, sponsorships and advertising for the men’s world cup than for the women’s one and pays higher amounts to the federations for participation in the men’s world cup than for the women’s one. The United States Federation and the football associations have decided to correct this inequality.

Usa, you give 10% revenues to the Federation and 90% to the players

The revenues that the men’s and women’s teams will get from the prizes and proceeds for participating in the World Cup, regardless of their ranking, will be shared and of that amount, 10% will go to the Federation and 90% to the players of both teams. In the 2026 and 2027 World Cups, the Federation will keep 20% and athletes 80%. If only one of the two teams participates in a tournament, they will be entitled to 70% of the proceeds while the remaining 30% will go to the Federation.

The payment system will be detailed according to the importance and outcome of the matches, but will have to be applied equally to men and women. To play a friendly match, a minimum of $ 8,000 will be charged, plus a bonus of up to 10,000 depending on the outcome and the importance of the opponent. For official matches, there will be a minimum bonus of $ 10,000 up to $ 14,000 depending on the competition and result.

In addition, the players of both teams will have a pension plan and a nursery for the children. US women’s football is a very popular sport. The national team has won the last two World Cups, in 2015 and 2019. These successes have created the basis for reaching this agreement which, however, is still an exception for the moment.

