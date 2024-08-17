USA, high altitude fear for Vance

The charter plane carrying the senator J.D. Vanceformer president’s running mate for the White House Donald Trumphas made a emergency landing in Milwaukee due to a problem with the aircraft’s door seal. The announcement was made by the campaign late yesterday evening, reports the Washington Post.

The plane, a Boeing 737declared an emergency shortly after leaving Milwaukee Airport and went back for repairs, the campaign spokesman said. Taylor Van Kirk in a statement. The problem was resolved and the plane continued to Cincinnati, where Vance lives.

Vance was in Milwaukee for a campaign event at the city’s police association. He was traveling with his wife, campaign staffers and a group of reporters. The emergency landing came about a week after a flight issue Donald Trumpwhose flight was diverted due to an unspecified technical problem.