The United States unveils the new nuclear stealth bomber, the B-21, which will gradually replace the first planes used by the US Air Force during the Cold War. The first new bomber in 30 years could cost nearly $700 million and be capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional weapons, but, of course, specific details of the aircraft remain shrouded in secrecy.

The B-21 Raider was unveiled at a ceremony at manufacturer Northrop Grumman’s California facility. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said it was “a testament to America’s enduring advantages in ingenuity and innovation” and that the aircraft will offer significant advances over existing bombers in the US fleet, noting that ” even the most sophisticated air defense systems will struggle to detect the B-21 in the sky.”

“Fifty years of advances in low visibility technology have gone into this aircraft,” he said, adding that the aircraft was built with an “open system architecture,” which allows for the incorporation of “new weapons that have not been yet invented”. While there was no mention of the potential for unmanned flight during the ceremony, a US Air Force spokesman said the aircraft is “set for the possibility, but no decision to fly unmanned has been made.”

The first flight of the B-21 is expected to take place next year and when fully operational ‘the new creature’ will replace the B-1 and B-2 models: the fleet is estimated to cost 203 billion dollars to develop, purchase and operate in 30 years. Six aircraft are currently in production, the manufacturer said, adding that they will soon feature the “next generation of stealth” and that the company is employing unspecified “new production techniques and materials”. The US Air Force plans to acquire at least 100 aircraft.