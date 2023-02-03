The White House and the Pentagon are preparing to announce a new arms package for Ukraine. This was anticipated by administration sources. There will be Air Force Small-Diameter Bombs guided by GPS and also Army devices already – in the latter case – used by the Ukrainians.

Like many of the recently announced armaments, these weapons will not be immediately available and it will take some time before they are deployed on the battlefield. As regards the guided bombs also launched through Himars, there is talk of nine months since the Air Force will have entered into the supply contract with Boeing and Saab (Swedish) who produce them.

The financing for the new order is 1.75 billion dollars and comes from USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative). At the beginning, 200 million will be turned over to Boeing.

The Pentagon, on the other hand, will allocate 475 million for other equipment: from ammunition to spare parts for the Patriots, to the Mk153 shoulder-mounted missile launcher, Excalibur bullets. These weapons, instead coming from American arsenals, will be delivered more quickly to the Ukrainians.

It is an endowment, the one foreseen, with high hi-tech characteristics. Especially with regard to the system of smart bomb carriers. They have a range of 130 kilometers and hit the target within 102 centimeters of the GPS pointing. The Air Force integrated Small-Diameter Bombs in 2006.

They work like this: once launched by the Himars, the device releases itself in flight from the propulsive vector, opens its mini wings and flies following the GPS coordinates up to the target.

Since the beginning of the year, Washington has allocated almost 5 billion dollars for the defense of Ukraine, in total since the beginning of the offensive almost 30 billion have been invested by the United States.