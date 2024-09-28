At least 19 people lost their lives in South Carolina, 15 others died in Georgia, eight in Florida, two in North Carolina and one in Virginia

The budget of theHurricane Helenewhich has now turned into a tropical storm and hit the southeastern United States and Appalachia, has risen to 45 deaths. More than 3.2 million people remained without electricity in several states due to heavy rains and winds that hit those parts of the United States.

According to CNN, at least 19 people – including two firefighters – died in the state of South Carolina, another 15 lost their lives in Georgia, another eight died in Florida, two in North Carolina and one in Virginia.

The White House said in a statement that both the president, Joe Biden, and the vice president and Democratic candidate in the November elections, Kamala Harris, “are closely monitoring” the situation and assured that the executive branch “remains focused on efforts to save and support people across the South East.” The Biden-Harris administration “took significant proactive steps to support preparedness and response measures at the state and local levels prior to the arrival of Hurricane ‘Helene,'” reads the note released by Washington.