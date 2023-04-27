A man who was cleaning his garden with a leaf blower was killed by a neighbor who, angry at the noise, he started shooting. The new episode of gun violence madness in the United States took place in Antioch, a small town in theIllinois not far from the border with Wisconsin.

The facts date back to last April 12, when sheriff’s office agents arrived at the home of 59-year-old William Martys, finding the man with a gunshot wound to the head, Martys later died in hospital. After a two-week investigation, police on Tuesday arrested and indicted for first degree murder Ettore Lacchei, a 79-year-old neighbor who in the past had had other clashes with Martys against whom he had already pointed the gun once. The agents also intervened because the man was preparing to leave for a vacation in Italy.

According to the investigators’ reconstruction “while Martys was using a leaf aspirator in his garden he was approached by Lacchei who started arguing and then in the middle of the argument he pulled out his gun and shot him”.

“Once again, thetoo easy access to weapons turned an argument into a deadly crime,” said Lake County Attorney Eric Rinehart. In recent weeks there have been a series of similar incidents in the United States, which have attracted national and international attention, and fueled the debate on gun violence.

In Missouri a 16-year-old African-American boy, Ralph Yarl, was injured in the head by an 84-year-old man for ringing the wrong address. While in upstate New York, 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis was killed by a man who opened fire from her patio at a car that had accidentally driven onto her property. Two girls were then injured in Texas, who were returning from cheerleading practice, after opening the door of a car that was not theirs by mistake. And finally, a 6-year-old girl and her father were injured in North Carolina by a man who opened fire after a balloon landed in her backyard.