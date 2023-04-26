USA affirmed this Tuesday that “he does not wish to maintain in perpetuity” the sanctions against the government of Nicolás Maduro, in Venezuela, and that it will take steps to lift said sanctions once Caracas moves towards a restoration of democracy and, above all, holds free elections.

That’s how he assured it United States Senior Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer, part of the delegation sent by the United States to the International Conference on Venezuela that took place this Tuesday at the Palacio de San Carlos, in Bogotá, and that was summoned by President Gustavo Petro in order to unlock the negotiation between the ruling party and the opposition from the neighboring country.

Finer was at the conference on Venezuela in the company of Juan González, National Security Advisor for the Western Hemisphere, and Chris Dodd, appointed by President Joe Biden as special advisor for the Americas.

Finer spoke with EL TIEMPO and other international media about what was discussed this Tuesday at the conference, the situation of the opposition figure Juan Guaidó and the relationship with the government of President Gustavo Petro.

(Also read: Summit on Venezuela: transparent elections, within the key issues)

The delegation of the United States 🇺🇸 arrives at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry, which will participate in the International Conference on the Political Process in Venezuela, headed by the Principal Deputy Adviser for National Security of the Security Council, Jonathan Finer.#ConferenceAboutVenezuela🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/hgEHstlKeK – Colombia Foreign Ministry (@CancilleriaCol) April 25, 2023

What perception does the Conference cited this Tuesday by President Gustavo Petro leave you?

We really commend President Petro and the entire Colombian team for calling this group together to support free and fair elections in Venezuela.

The United States remains firmly committed to the Venezuelan people, and we will continue to work with the international community to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law so that Venezuelans can rebuild their lives and their country.

President Biden wants a Venezuela that is economically prosperous and politically reintegrated into the region and the rest of the world. He wants a Venezuela in which the aspirations of the people are facilitated by its leaders and not repressed by them.

According to Finer, President Biden wants a Venezuela that is economically prosperous and reintegrated into the region. See also Usa, the Police enter and kill the girl-killer: body cam on the agents. VIDEO Photo: Embassy of the United States in Colombia

What were the conclusions reached this Tuesday?

There were a variety of views, but I think we found a basic consensus on some points among most of the countries in the room. One is that the parties must return to the negotiations in Mexico as soon as possible, this is an imperative. Second, that in general, when it comes to this process, time is of the essence. Otherwise, there is a real risk that the process will break down.

Third, that the ultimate goal is free and fair elections. Fourthly, those concrete measures must be accompanied by steps regarding sanctions with a negotiated timetable. And fifth, much attention was paid to the urgency of the humanitarian situation.

(You may be interested: Opposition in Venezuela questions Petro’s leadership after Guaidó’s expulsion)

The government of Nicolás Maduro was clear in that it demands the definitive withdrawal of the sanctions. Was anything agreed upon at the conference?

Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela.

I want to be clear that President Biden and we (US) have no desire to maintain sanctions in perpetuity. Sanctions are not the goal of our policy. They are just a tool to put pressure on the government to do what we all know they have to do to get the country moving forward.

As long as the leaders of Venezuela take those steps, we are more than ready to reduce and ultimately end the pressure of our sanctions, but getting to that point will require concrete meaningful steps and, ultimately, free and fair elections.

What we cannot do is lift the sanctions, go back to normal and hope for the best. We are convinced that this will not work.

The sanctions against Venezuela have already been there for a long time and have not given concrete results…

Our approach is, again, to try to encourage genuine steps in the right direction to restore democracy.. These are sanctions that have been imposed for a long time. Yes. But it is also about serious problems related to human rights violations which have also been produced for a long time.

This is not about achieving perfection. It is not a question of a perfect political system, but of taking concrete and measurable steps in the direction of democracy and not in the opposite direction. We’re not ultimately going to lay out every single detail of what we would do in return, what we would require them to do to lift sanctions, although we are open to having those conversations in private.

The reality is, though, that in the absence of that kind of pressure and the absence of that kind of focus, what recent history is showing us is that this is going to continue as it is and people will suffer.

(Also: Maduro on Bogotá: ‘We accept no less than the lifting of sanctions’)

How free and fair do the elections in Venezuela have to be to be recognized?

I think these are criteria that experts in this field should establish. The EU has done very constructive work on what are the conditions that need to be met for the elections to be successful from the perspective of international electoral experts. But, this is exactly the type of topic that will be the subject of public debates.



It is not only about the final elections, it is also about the steps that would have to be taken between now and then to get the elections back on track along a path in which they could achieve a degree of freedom and familiarity. It’s about things like who is allowed to register, which parties are allowed to run in elections, what kind of control mechanisms are in place, many other things.

A man looks up his name on a list to find his polling place in Venezuela. Photo: Cristian HERNANDEZ / AFP

The Maduro government calls for the release of Alex Saab to resume dialogue in Venezuela. What does the United States think about it?

I guess all I would say about it is that this is a matter for the Department of Justice, since, as you know, there are criminal charges involved. It may not be a satisfactory answer, but in our system this is how it works.

The topic Juan Guaidó was part of the agenda after passing through Colombia and his subsequent arrival in the United States. Foreign Minister Leyva said that the United States paid for Guaidó’s tickets to Colombia and helped him leave the country. What do you know about the situation of Guaidó? Is he going to request asylum in the United States?



What I can say is that he told us, and he believes, that he was under threat. He told us to help him leave Colombia for the United States and we took steps to facilitate his departure for our country.

The rest should be asked directly to Guaidó and the Colombian authorities. What I can say is that the Guaidó issue was not discussed at the summit.

(You can read: What does the Venezuelan opposition expect from the summit in Bogotá? Juan Guaidó speaks)

Regarding the relationship with Colombia, you have said that you have a very good relationship with President Petro.

What are the main points of friction with this government?

There is not one hundred percent alignment on all issues that are of common interest to us, but I think that There was much speculation when President Petro was elected that the United States and Colombia would have a more difficult time working together. I don’t think it was like that. I think they (the new Petro government) have approached the relationship constructively. I think we have approached the relationship constructively.

It’s a different type of relationship in some respects than the relationship between the United States and Colombia has been in the past, largely because they have a different political platform than some of their predecessors, which is inevitable.

But instead of focusing on the areas where we’re fighting them, we’ve decided to focus on the areas where we’re fighting them.

(Keep reading: Venezuela Summit: the cards being played in Bogotá, Caracas and Washington)

President Gustavo Petro was received by US President Joe Biden in the United States.

For example, we have talked a lot with them about climate change. We talk a lot about the Amazon and the need to ensure that economic development spreads to parts of Colombia that have not yet been reached.

Thus, the list of issues that we are going to discuss after the meeting held in Washington (between Petro and Biden) is quite long and, I am not going to pretend, there are also differences. I just prefer not to expose them all in public because right now things are going very well.

ANGIE NATALY RUIZ HURTADO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME