USA, Harris vs Trump: Kamala wins by a landslide. But voters prefer The Donald

The duel? He certainly won it Harristhis also according to the opinion of the main Italian communication experts. “She managed to keep the helm to the right without falling into Trump’s provocations, which were indeed weak compared to the standards – comments Caesar Casiraghi historic Italian creative – She has also managed in many cases to keep the ball in the debate by forcing Trump to chase her in the response, but above all – continues Casiraghi – Kamala managed to hit Trump on the level making him immediately lose his temper and his sanity”.

“Furthermore – he adds Vicky Gittoan advertiser who has created campaigns for the most famous international and Italian companies – also in body languageespecially in the facial expressions when her opponent had the floor, in fact one of the most powerful elements in a televised debate, she managed, in my opinion, to rise up and in some parts even appear to be the adult who compassionately does not scold the brat but sighs as if to say: ‘you are already hurting yourself’, and goes further”.

“Thus neutralizing the media tycoon who, due to his nature and approach, in the absence of elements or arguments for a response, as unfortunately even our politicians are increasingly used to doing, ‘throws it up in a caciara’” concludes Gitto.

“But be careful! – he urges David Cilibertispin doctor of the communications group Purple & Noise – What has been seen and analyzed, however, must be considered from the point of view, not of referees but of fans of the two sides. And those of Trumpin the vast majority, are certainly more ‘radical’ and less inclined to listen objectively. But above all – underlines the spin doctor – the post-debate is now crucial, that is, what is happening right now, through the socialthe parties are playing with their media war machines. Millions of posts generated frantically to, with clever cuts and slogans, recalibrate the storytelling, or rather the tale, of the evening and obtain the voter’s consensus. And as the news of recent times teaches us, Trump’s ‘beast’ is certainly more cunning and better equipped than that of the US Dems”.