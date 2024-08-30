USA, Harris vs. Trump. The exchange and the tycoon’s strategy to belittle her

The clash between Kamala Harris And Donald Trump ahead of the November presidential elections continues. Harris’ first interview as an official Democratic candidate on CNN was belittled by her opponent, who continues to maintain that her opponent is not up to par and that beating her will be easy. Despite the many topics covered, in fact, the tycoon has chosen to don’t respond to the accusations but he limited himself to just one word in commenting on the interview: “Boring“. Vice President Kamala Harris attacked former President Donald Trump for having Bipartisan agreement struck down earlier this year on the issue of borders. “Through bipartisan work, involving some of the most conservative members of the Congress of the United States, – explains Harris – a bill that we supported, that I support as well. And Donald Trump, when he learned of this proposed law that would help protect our border and since he believed it would not help him politically, He told his people in Congress to block it.“.

Harris also advanced a hypothesis that would be sensational: “I’m thinking of a republican minister in my cabinet. I don’t have anyone in particular in mind. But there are 68 days left until this election, so – he explained Harris – I won’t put the cart before the horse. But I would. I think it is really important. I’ve spent my career inviting diversity of opinion. I think it’s important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made who have different opinions, different experiences. And I think that It would be a boon to the American public have a member of my cabinet who is a republican“.

The Democratic Party representative revealed his first political act in case she is elected: “Immediate proposals for support and strengthen the middle class“. When President Joe Biden called his vice president to tell her he wouldn’t run again, Kamala Harris was sitting with her granddaughters, after having had a breakfast of bacon and pancakes, doing a puzzle. “And the phone rang and it was Joe Biden and he told me what he had decided to do and I asked him, “Are you sure?‘ And he said, ‘yes,’ that’s how I found out,” Harris revealed.