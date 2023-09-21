George RR Martin, the author of the “Game of Thrones” saga, John Grisham and other great American writers are suing artificial intelligence that practiced their books without any authorization. The authors have filed a lawsuit against the Californian startup OpenAI, accused of having used their works to create ChatGPT in defiance of copyright. In the complaint filed in federal court in New York, the authors accuse the company of using their books “without permission” to train the language model, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology that underlies ChatGPT, a software capable of producing any type of text starting from a simple request.

“At the heart of these algorithms is large-scale systematic theft,” the lawyers say. Plaintiffs in this class action include the Authors Guild (an organization representing authors) and several writers, including George R.R. Martin and novelist John Grisham. Numerous other complaints have been filed by artists, organizations, and coders against OpenAI and its competitors in recent weeks. Language models “endanger the ability of fiction writers to earn a living, as they allow anyone to automatically and freely (or at very low cost) generate texts for which they would otherwise have to pay the authors,” the lawyers argue in the filing. complaint. The authors are now asking for a ban on the use of copyrighted books for the creation of language models “without express permission”, as well as damages. OpenAI needed mountains of texts, retrieved online, to develop its language model, but it never specified exactly which sites and works were used.