Protests broke out in the US city of Kenosha after the shooting at the Black Jacob Blake. President Donald Trump has announced his visit for Tuesday. But the governor of the state of Wisconsin doesn’t want him there.

D.he Governor of the US state of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, has called on President Donald Trump to cancel his visit to the protest-ridden city of Kenosha. “I am concerned that your presence will only hinder our healing,” Evers wrote in a letter published Monday night. He also feared that a visit would require Trump’s resources to be diverted that would be needed to ensure the safety of the population.

A week ago in Kenosha a police officer shot the 29-year-old black American Jacob Blake seven times in the back. A video of the incident shows Blake approaching a car in front of it, while two police officers follow him with guns drawn. When Blake opens the driver’s door and leans in, one of the cops grabs his shirt and shoots. The video sparked a lot of outrage in the United States.

Protests broke out in Kenosha after the shooting, which included violence with burning buildings and cars for two nights in a row. On the third night, a 17-year-old man who tried to patrol the streets as an armed civilian shot dead two people and injured another. The shots were recorded on video by eyewitnesses. The 17-year-old has been charged with two murders, his lawyer speaks of self-defense.

In the past few days, Trump had emphasized that order had to be quickly restored in the city. At the weekend, the White House announced that the president would fly to Kenosha on Tuesday. He wanted to meet with security authorities and get an idea of ​​the damage after the violent protests, said a spokesman. A lawyer Blakes said on the broadcaster CBS that his family had not yet received an interview with Trump.

Democrats blame Trump for violence in Portland

The Democrats have blamed Donald Trump for tensions and inciting violence in the city of Portland, Oregon. “Are you seriously wondering, Mr. President, why is it the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence?” Asked Portland Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler at a press conference. “It is you who created the hatred and division.”

In the city, which is currently marked by protests and riots, the violence at the weekend escalated fatally. In clashes between supporters of Trump and protesters of the movement “Black Lives Matter” a man was shot dead on Saturday evening. In the city center, protesters confronted around 600 vehicles owned by Trump supporters and skirmishes broke out. Shortly afterwards, the fatal shots were fired. The dead man was a supporter of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer, as the group’s founder said. It was unclear whether and how the events were connected.

After the death of the African-American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in May, Portland has become a focus of US-wide unrest. Protests there often ended in looting and violence, and hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested.

Trump had commented on what was happening in the city on Sunday via tweets and retweets, including a video with supporters of him in cars with “Great Patriots!” Trump also commented on tweets blaming Mayor Wheeler for the man’s death.

Trump wanted to support his election campaign, it said from the ranks of the Democrats. “He may think war on our streets is good for his re-election, but that’s not presidential leadership – or even basic human compassion,” said Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, referring to the Portland shots. He “clearly” condemns the violence from all sides. Trump, on the other hand, “ruthlessly encourages” violence, accused Biden of his rival.

Over the summer, Trump has repeatedly painted a picture of democratically governed cities, in which allegedly violence and lawlessness reign, although most protests against racist violence and inequality have been peaceful. Portland’s mayor called Trump a “crazy, radical left, inactive Democrat” on Twitter. Wheeler shot back verbally, Trump should support or “get the hell out of the way”.